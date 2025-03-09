18-year-old suspect arrested after woman found shot dead inside car in Anaheim

The Brief Anaheim police have arrested Jerry Gutierrez for the murder of Charlene Zuazo. Zuazo was believed to have driven away from the shooting scene before crashing her car. Gutierrez was booked for murder three days later.



A suspect has been arrested in connection with the murder of a woman who was found shot dead inside her car in Anaheim last week, according to police.

What we know:

Officers with the Anaheim Police Department were called to a residential area at E. Wilhelmina and N. Vine Streets, near the intersection of La Palma Ave and N. East St., around 8 p.m. on March 4.

After responding to reports of a crash, arriving officers discovered the victim inside her car with gunshot wounds.

The victim was identified as 48-year-old Charlene Lynn Zuazo of Anaheim, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Coroner's Office.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Initial investigations revealed that the shooting and collision were related, with Zuazo believed to have driven away from the shooting scene before crashing into a parked car.

Three days later, the suspect, 18-year-old Jerry Gutierrez of Cudahy, was identified as the primary suspect and arrested for murder, police said.

Jerry Gutierrez / Anaheim Police Department

What we don't know:

The motive is under investigation.

It's unclear if Gutierrez and Zuazo knew each other.

What's next:

Gutierrez was taken into custody without incident and booked at the Anaheim Police Department for murder.

The case will be presented to the Orange County District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact Orange County Crime Stoppers at 855-TIP-OCCS. Public cooperation is vital in supporting law enforcement efforts to ensure justice for the victim and community safety.