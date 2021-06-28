17-year-old shot, killed in Anaheim; authorities searching for potential witness

A 17-year-old was shot and killed in Anaheim on Sunday and police are asking for the public's help identifying a potential witness.

Johnny Avalos, of Anaheim, was discovered fatally shot around 12:15 a.m. Sunday in the 2200 block of W. Colchester Drive.

Homicide detectives are attempting to identify the driver of the vehicle pictured, described as a dark colored pickup truck, towing a small trailer. The driver of this vehicle is believed to be a witness and is not a suspect.

Vehicle of potential witness. (Credit: Anaheim Police)

Additional details were not immediately available.

Anyone with information on this vehicle is encouraged to contact Anaheim Police Homicide Detective Gell at 714-765-1417.

