Expand / Collapse search

$15 million California Lottery scratcher sold in Los Angeles

By
Published  May 22, 2025 1:24pm PDT
Lottery
FOX 11
SUGGESTED COVERAGE: Winning $1.22B lottery ticket sold in California

SUGGESTED COVERAGE: Winning $1.22B lottery ticket sold in California

The winning ticket was sold at a gas station in Cottonwood, California.

The Brief

    • California Lottery officials just revealed the identities of four new millionaires.
    • Winning Scratchers tickets were purchased in Van Nuys, Huntington Beach, Seal Beach, and San Jose.

LOS ANGELES - Someone in Los Angeles is waking up $15 million richer! 

According to the California Lottery, someone has won the first-ever top-prize for the "40 Years of Play!" Scratchers game. 

The winning ticket, worth a whopping $15 million, was purchased by Israel Martin Rodriguez at the 7-Eleven on the corner of Oxnard Street and Woodman Avenue in Van Nuys. 

That 7-Eleven also gets a $75,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

The wins don't stop there! 

Lottery officials said someone else won the top prize for the $40 Scratchers game not long after Rodriguez. The winner of that jackpot was not yet released. 

Three other lucky lottery players scored some big prizes with Scratchers recently, officials said. 

In-store Check-a-ticket result for 40 Years of Play! purchased inVan Nuys / California Lottery

In Seal Beach, Enrique Baldoni won $5 million with a winning Cash King Scratchers ticket from the Ralph's on Seal Beach Boulevard. 

In Huntington Beach, a $7 million Crossword Xtreme Scratchers ticket was purchased by Fidencio Duran Macias at the Lifeline Liquor Market.

Finally, Margarito Gonzales Cortes won $1 million with a winning Triple Red 777 Scratchers ticket purchased at Eastridge Liquor at 1855 Tully Road in San Jose.

Congrats to all the lucky winners!

The Source: Information for this story is from the California Lottery. 

LotteryVan NuysLos Angeles