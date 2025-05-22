$15 million California Lottery scratcher sold in Los Angeles
LOS ANGELES - Someone in Los Angeles is waking up $15 million richer!
According to the California Lottery, someone has won the first-ever top-prize for the "40 Years of Play!" Scratchers game.
The winning ticket, worth a whopping $15 million, was purchased by Israel Martin Rodriguez at the 7-Eleven on the corner of Oxnard Street and Woodman Avenue in Van Nuys.
That 7-Eleven also gets a $75,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
The wins don't stop there!
Lottery officials said someone else won the top prize for the $40 Scratchers game not long after Rodriguez. The winner of that jackpot was not yet released.
Three other lucky lottery players scored some big prizes with Scratchers recently, officials said.
In-store Check-a-ticket result for 40 Years of Play! purchased inVan Nuys / California Lottery
In Seal Beach, Enrique Baldoni won $5 million with a winning Cash King Scratchers ticket from the Ralph's on Seal Beach Boulevard.
In Huntington Beach, a $7 million Crossword Xtreme Scratchers ticket was purchased by Fidencio Duran Macias at the Lifeline Liquor Market.
Finally, Margarito Gonzales Cortes won $1 million with a winning Triple Red 777 Scratchers ticket purchased at Eastridge Liquor at 1855 Tully Road in San Jose.
Congrats to all the lucky winners!
The Source: Information for this story is from the California Lottery.