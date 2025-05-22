$15 million California Lottery scratcher sold in Los Angeles

The Brief California Lottery officials just revealed the identities of four new millionaires. Winning Scratchers tickets were purchased in Van Nuys, Huntington Beach, Seal Beach, and San Jose.



Someone in Los Angeles is waking up $15 million richer!

According to the California Lottery, someone has won the first-ever top-prize for the "40 Years of Play!" Scratchers game.

The winning ticket, worth a whopping $15 million, was purchased by Israel Martin Rodriguez at the 7-Eleven on the corner of Oxnard Street and Woodman Avenue in Van Nuys.

That 7-Eleven also gets a $75,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

The wins don't stop there!

Lottery officials said someone else won the top prize for the $40 Scratchers game not long after Rodriguez. The winner of that jackpot was not yet released.

Three other lucky lottery players scored some big prizes with Scratchers recently, officials said.

In-store Check-a-ticket result for 40 Years of Play! purchased inVan Nuys / California Lottery

In Seal Beach, Enrique Baldoni won $5 million with a winning Cash King Scratchers ticket from the Ralph's on Seal Beach Boulevard.

In Huntington Beach, a $7 million Crossword Xtreme Scratchers ticket was purchased by Fidencio Duran Macias at the Lifeline Liquor Market.

Finally, Margarito Gonzales Cortes won $1 million with a winning Triple Red 777 Scratchers ticket purchased at Eastridge Liquor at 1855 Tully Road in San Jose.

Congrats to all the lucky winners!