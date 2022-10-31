14-year-old boy found shot dead in Northern California, sheriff says

A 14-year-old boy was found shot dead Friday night, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff.

At approximately 9:08 pm, an emergency caller said they heard gunshots and found the teenager lying in their front yard, officials said.

When deputies arrived to the home on the 3700 block of Lenore Way, they found the juvenile victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound. They attempted to save him, but he died at the scene, officials said.

It is unclear what led up to the incident. The victim's name will be released after family is notified, officials said.

No further information or suspect information was given. Anyone with information relating to this incident is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (916) 874-5115.

