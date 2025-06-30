Over 130 cats found in U-Haul van in disturbing California animal cruelty case

The Brief A deputy made a horrifying discovery inside a U-Haul van—106 malnourished cats and another 28 that were already dead. The owner of the cats was arrested on 93 counts of animal cruelty.



More than 130 cats—many malnourished, and some already dead—were discovered crammed inside a sweltering U-Haul van in Northern California.

What we know:

According to the Merced County Sheriff's Department, a deputy was dispatched to a Taco Bell parking lot in the neighborhood of Santa Nella to check on the welfare of several cats.

The deputy quickly saw at least 20 cats in distress through the vehicle’s window. Animal Control Officers were then called to the scene. Once they opened the vehicle, they found 106 extremely emaciated cats, as well as 28 deceased cats. Also, no food or water was inside the vehicle.



All the cats were seized and taken to the Merced County Animal Shelter.

Some of the cats ranged in age from one week to 8-years-old.

The owner of the cats was identified as 69-year-old Jeannie Maxon from Long Beach. She was arrested on 93 counts of Animal Cruelty and booked into the Merced County Jail.

What's next:

While the exact health condition of some of the cats is unknown, once they are medically cleared they will be available for adoption, the sheriff's department said.

In an Instagram post, officials urged people to never leave pets inside a hot vehicle.

"On a warm day, temperatures inside a car can soar to extreme levels in just a few minutes, even with the windows open. This can lead to heatstroke, dehydration, and even death of the animal left inside. Please ensure that when you’re traveling with your pet, they’re provided with a cool place to stay, offering plenty of shade, lots of water, and food," the department's post read.