13 accused of stealing millions from low-income Californians

More than a dozen people possibly associated with a Romanian syndicate targeting low-income Californians were arrested in a Los Angeles motel for suspicion of EBT card theft, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Officials said a community tip led authorities to a motel in the 4700 block of Sepulveda Boulevard on April 25. That's where they arrested the 13 adults for identity theft crimes and also recovered skimming devices, card readers, numerous false ID cards, documents, and $36,062, police said.

According to officials, the unidentified suspects were stealing millions of dollars every month in California using card skimmers and ATMs to drain EBT accounts of recipients.

Anyone with information about this incident or the identity of additional suspects is asked to call the Southern California High Tech Task Force, Detective Casciani at (818) 374-9420.