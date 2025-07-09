12-year-old boy shot on 210 Freeway in San Bernardino; suspect arrested

The Brief A suspect has been arrested in connection with a freeway shooting on State Route 210 that injured a 12-year-old boy. The victim was shot while a passenger in a silver SUV; investigators linked the incident to a separate firearm brandishing incident. The suspect, Geovanni Malik Patterson, was apprehended in Victorville with the help of the Flock Safety camera system and faces multiple felony charges including attempted murder.



A suspect has been arrested in connection with a shooting on the 210 Freeway that left a 12-year-old boy injured in San Bernardino, according to the California Highway Patrol.

What we know:

On Tuesday, July 8 at around 2:30 p.m., CHP officers from the San Bernardino Area office were notified that a 12-year-old male had arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg.

The victim was allegedly sitting in the backseat of a silver SUV when an unknown suspect opened fire.

Investigators determined the shooting occurred somewhere along the 210 Freeway8 in the San Bernardino area, noting multiple bullet strikes on the right rear side of the victim's vehicle.

People inside the vehicle reported no prior road rage, interactions, or disturbances that could have provoked the shooting.

As the investigation progressed, CHP investigators discovered a separate firearm-brandishing incident occurred around the same time on the eastbound 210 Freeway between Pepper Avenue and State Street.

A witness to the brandishing provided a detailed description of the suspect vehicle, a gray 2010 Honda Civic, and observed the silver SUV from the shooting swerve across lanes and exit the freeway at State Street.

Using investigative methods, including the Flock Safety camera system, officers located the suspect vehicle in Victorville.

CHP investigators responded to the area and apprehended the suspect, identified as Geovanni Malik Patterson.

A loaded 9mm pistol was recovered from beneath the driver's seat during a search of the vehicle.

What they're saying:

CHP Captain Lance Berns commented on the incident, stating, "This type of senseless and targeted violence has no place on our freeways or in our communities. Thanks to the dedication of our investigators and the technology provided by Flock Safety, we were able to identify and apprehend a dangerous suspect quickly. The CHP remains committed to protecting the motoring public and ensuring accountability for those who choose to endanger others."

What's next:

Patterson faces multiple felony charges, including attempted murder, shooting at an occupied vehicle, and brandishing a firearm.