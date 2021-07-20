12 students, 3 staff rescued from Mt. Baldy after going missing on hike

Twelve student-athletes, two coaches and one teacher from Downey High School were rescued by helicopter from Mt. Baldy, authorities told FOX 11.

A group of 51 students from the Downey High School soccer and lacrosse teams went for a hike up Mt. Baldy Monday morning, but the group eventually separated and some of the students and staff had to be rescued.

Aviation crews responded and securely hoisted 10 juveniles and three adults from the mountain, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.

During the rescue, deputies were advised that two additional hikers, a 15-year-old female and a 16-year-old male, remained missing.

"We were extremely distraught to find out that a group of students and coaches accompanying them became stuck on the mountain near sundown," the statement reads. "We have been working closely with the San Bernardino County Sheriff's (Department) from the moment we were made aware and throughout the overnight hours. Thankfully this first group of 10 students and three coaches were rescued last night and reunited with their families. We were further made aware that search-and-rescue were still actively looking for two remaining students who were unaccounted for."

SkyFOX located the missing two students shortly before 9 a.m. The pair were rescued a short time later from Air Rescue crews.

According to the school district, the coaches remained on scene overnight, and district staffers arrived at the site Tuesday morning "to provide additional support to our students and their families."

"We will be conducting a thorough review into this situation and take appropriate steps to prevent this type of incident from happening in the future," the school district statement said.

Additional details were not immediately available.

