11-year-old boy reported missing from Palmdale

article

An 11-year-old boy was reported missing Friday after he was last seen in Palmdale, Los Angeles County Sheriff's officials said.

Telly Mitchell was last seen at 11 p.m. Thursday on the 1800 block of Ivory Avenue, the Sheriff's Information Bureau said.

Telly is African American, 5 feet, 1 inch tall, weighs 110 pounds, has curly black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a brown sweater and brown pants.

Anyone who has seen Telly or knows of his whereabouts was asked to call the Sheriff's Department's Palmdale Station at 661-272-2400. Anonymous calls can be made to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or tips can be sent to lacrimestoppers.org.