$10k reward being offered to find suspects who murdered man outside Monrovia home

Detectives continue to investigate the murder of a man who was shot in in Monrovia.

46-year-old Terry Alford was shot and killed on January 29, 2021 on the front porch of a home in Monrovia.

The shooting happened around 5 p.m. at a home located on the 100 block of Los Angeles Avenue.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office, four male suspects were seen walking to the house from an alley on the side. Two suspects climbed over the fence, approached Alford and shot him multiple times.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

It is unknown what caused the altercation and shooting.

Los Angeles County Board of Supervisor Kathryn Barger is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect(s) in his murder.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.You can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS (8477) or by visiting lacrimestoppers.org

