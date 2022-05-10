$100K reward offered for info on drive-by shooting death of LAPD officer’s son

article

The city of Carson is offering a $100,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of a person in connection with a January drive-by shooting that claimed the life of a 28-year-old man.

It happened on Jan. 10 near Northwood Avenue and Abbotston Street in Carson.

The victim, Rodquece Beezer, was sitting in his car when he was shot and killed in the drive-by shooting, police said.

The city had first offered a $50,000 reward but the reward has now doubled.

Beezer was the son of an LAPD officer, said Detective Campos with the LAPD Central Traffic Division.

Advertisement

Anyone with information is urged to contact the LASD's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.