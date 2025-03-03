Expand / Collapse search

10 Freeway crash: Collision involving FedEx truck snarls traffic in Pomona

By
Published  March 3, 2025 6:47am PST
Pomona
FOX 11

Crews started to clear the roadway following a big rig crash on the 10 Freeway in Pomona on Monday morning.

POMONA, Calif. - Those who use the 10 Freeway through Pomona were asked to add an extra hour to their commute following a crash involving a FedEx truck and SUV on Monday morning. 

The crash occurred on the westbound lanes of the freeway. 

What we know:

Officials with the California Highway Patrol said the crash was reported around 4:15 a.m. on the westbound side of the freeway, near the 57 Freeway. 

A witness reported the big rig hydroplaned and hit the center divider. 

A SigAlert was issued at 4:23 a.m. and all westbound lanes were shut down. 

By 6:45 a.m., two lanes were open.

What we don't know:

It’s unclear if anyone was hurt and it’s unknown when all lanes will reopen. 

The Source: Information provided by the California Highway Patrol and City News Service.

PomonaTraffic