10 Freeway crash: Collision involving FedEx truck snarls traffic in Pomona

Those who use the 10 Freeway through Pomona were asked to add an extra hour to their commute following a crash involving a FedEx truck and SUV on Monday morning.

The crash occurred on the westbound lanes of the freeway.

What we know:

Officials with the California Highway Patrol said the crash was reported around 4:15 a.m. on the westbound side of the freeway, near the 57 Freeway.

A witness reported the big rig hydroplaned and hit the center divider.

A SigAlert was issued at 4:23 a.m. and all westbound lanes were shut down.

By 6:45 a.m., two lanes were open.

What we don't know:

It’s unclear if anyone was hurt and it’s unknown when all lanes will reopen.