10 Freeway crash: 1 dead after vehicle rear-ends fire truck in Claremont

A driver was killed after they slammed their vehicle into the back of a firetruck on the 10 Freeway in Claremont on Tuesday morning, officials said.

What we know:

Around 4:40 a.m., officers with the California Highway Patrol were called to the eastbound lanes of the 10 Freeway at Mills Avenue. When they arrived at the scene, they discovered a Toyota Tundra truck had collided with a fire truck.

The driver of the Toyota truck was pronounced dead at the scene.

A SigAlert was issued for two lanes of the freeway.

What we don't know:

The crash victim’s name has not been released.