Expand / Collapse search

10 Freeway crash: 1 dead after vehicle rear-ends fire truck in Claremont

By and
Published  June 24, 2025 6:51am PDT
Claremont
FOX 11
Deadly crash on 10 Freeway in Claremont

Deadly crash on 10 Freeway in Claremont

A driver was killed when a vehicle slammed into the back of a fire truck on 10 Freeway in Claremont, officials said.

The Brief

    • CHP officers were called to the eastbound side of the 10 Freeway in Claremont around 4:40 a.m. Tuesday.
    • Arriving officers discovered a Toyota Tundra had slammed into the back of a fire truck.
    • The driver of the Toyota was declared dead at the scene. 

CLAREMONT, Calif. - A driver was killed after they slammed their vehicle into the back of a firetruck on the 10 Freeway in Claremont on Tuesday morning, officials said. 

What we know:

Around 4:40 a.m., officers with the California Highway Patrol were called to the eastbound lanes of the 10 Freeway at Mills Avenue. When they arrived at the scene, they discovered a Toyota Tundra truck had collided with a fire truck. 

The driver of the Toyota truck was pronounced dead at the scene. 

A SigAlert was issued for two lanes of the freeway.

What we don't know:

The crash victim’s name has not been released. 

The Source: Information from California Highway Patrol. 

ClaremontTrafficCrime and Public Safety