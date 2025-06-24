10 Freeway crash: 1 dead after vehicle rear-ends fire truck in Claremont
CLAREMONT, Calif. - A driver was killed after they slammed their vehicle into the back of a firetruck on the 10 Freeway in Claremont on Tuesday morning, officials said.
What we know:
Around 4:40 a.m., officers with the California Highway Patrol were called to the eastbound lanes of the 10 Freeway at Mills Avenue. When they arrived at the scene, they discovered a Toyota Tundra truck had collided with a fire truck.
The driver of the Toyota truck was pronounced dead at the scene.
A SigAlert was issued for two lanes of the freeway.
What we don't know:
The crash victim’s name has not been released.
The Source: Information from California Highway Patrol.