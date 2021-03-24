1 year-old transported to hospital after being run over by vehicle

article

A 1-year-old boy was transported to the hospital Wednesday afternoon after being run over by a vehicle in the Broadway-Manchester area of South Los Angeles.

Around 12:40 p.m., officers responded to the 230 block of E 95th Street following reports of a vehicle versus pedestrian crash.

Paramedics with the Los Angeles Fire Department transported the 1-year-old boy to an area hospital in critical condition.

The details surrounding the crash were not immediately available.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.