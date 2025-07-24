Mom accidentally kills 1-year-old in accidental collision in Long Beach: police

Driver Hits, Kills Her Own 1-Year-Old Child in Long Beach



The Brief A 1-year-old child died in a traffic collision on July 23 in Long Beach. The child was struck by their mother's vehicle while she was moving it in an apartment complex carport. Impaired or distracted driving are not believed to be factors.



A 1-year-old died following a traffic collision involving the child's mother in Long Beach, according to police.

What we know:

On Wednesday, July 23 at around 6 p.m., officers responded to a home in the 5500 block of Ackerfield Avenue following reports of an injury traffic collision involving a child.

At the scene, firefighters were already performing life-saving measures on the 1-year-old, who was taken to the hospital. The child died from their injuries.

According to a preliminary investigation, the child's mother was maneuvering her car in an apartment complex carport when, unknown to the mother, the child walked in front of the moving vehicle and was struck.

Right now, investigators do not believe that impaired driving or distracted driving were factors in the crash.

What's next:

The Long Beach Police Department is urging anyone who may have witnessed the collision to come forward.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Ashley Van Holland of the Long Beach Police Department's Collision Investigation Detail at (562) 570-7355. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through "LA Crime Stoppers" by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), downloading the "P3 TIPS" app on a smartphone, or by visiting www.LACrimeStoppers.org.