One person was hospitalized after shots were fired in the San Fernando Valley Wednesday morning.

The shooting was reported around 6:30 a.m. in the 7000 block of Peach Avenue in Van Nuys, located near the intersection of Sepulveda Boulevard and Vanowen Street.

The victim was taken to the hospital by Los Angeles City firefighters in an unknown condition, while the suspect took off from the scene.

No further information was immediately released.