1 person shot at a Pavilions grocery store in Hollywood
LOS ANGELES - A shooting is under investigation at a Pavilions grocery store in Hollywood.
The Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call just off Vine Street and Melrose Avenue Friday afternoon.
One person was taken to the hospital in the shooting. Officials did not specify that person's conditions.
As of Friday evening, no arrests have been announced in the grocery store shooting.
