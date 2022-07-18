Expand / Collapse search

1 person hospitalized after LAPD shooting in Leimert Park

By FOX 11 Digital Team
Crime and Public Safety
LOS ANGELES - One person was hospitalized Monday night after being shot by police in Leimert Park Monday night, according to officials.

The Los Angeles Police Department reported an officer-involved shooting near the intersection of W. Martin Luther King Boulevard and S. Bronson Avenue around 9 p.m. One man was taken to the hospital with what police described as non-life-threatening injuries. 

Officers did not immediately say what led to the shooting, but LAPD is expected to provide an update shortly. 

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.