1 person hospitalized after LAPD shooting in Leimert Park

article

One person was hospitalized Monday night after being shot by police in Leimert Park Monday night, according to officials.

The Los Angeles Police Department reported an officer-involved shooting near the intersection of W. Martin Luther King Boulevard and S. Bronson Avenue around 9 p.m. One man was taken to the hospital with what police described as non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers did not immediately say what led to the shooting, but LAPD is expected to provide an update shortly.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.