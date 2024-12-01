1 person, 2 pets killed in La Habra house fire

The Brief One person and two dogs were found dead following a house fire in La Habra. The fire started in the garage of the home on Farrington Drive. The cause is under investigation.



One person and two pets were killed in a house fire in La Habra, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Firefighters responded to a single-story home in the 1300 block of Farrington Drive, a few blocks north of Whittier Boulevard, just after 10:30 a.m. and had the fire out at 11:10 a.m., authorities said.

A search of the garage resulted in the discovery of one person dead at the scene, the department said.

No further information about the victim was available.

The cause of the fire was under investigation, and the La Habra Police Department was investigating the person's death.

Two animals were found dead in the fire and one was taken to an animal hospital, fire officials said.

