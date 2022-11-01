1 killed in overnight solo-vehicle crash in Chatsworth

One person was killed in a violent solo-vehicle crash in Chatsworth overnight, authorities said.

The crash was reported in the 9700 block of Topanga Canyon Boulevard around 3 a.m. Tuesday. When first responders arrived at the scene, they discovered a red pickup truck crashed into a utility pole, which split the vehicle in half.

Investigators believe speed was a factor in the crash and an open bottle of whiskey was found in the truck. A witness reported that the driver may have been racing, but that has not been confirmed by authorities.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene and their name has not been released.

No further information was immediately available.

