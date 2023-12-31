1 killed, 5 others injured in Hawthorne strip mall shooting; deputies searching for suspect

Deputies are investigating after a woman killed, and at least other people were injured in a shooting at a Hawthorne strip mall Sunday morning.

It happened just before 12:30 a.m., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, when deputies responded to calls of a shooting at the 14100 block of Crenshaw Boulevard.

When deputies got there, they found a Hispanic man who had apparently been shot multiple times. He was brought to the hospital and is currently in stable condition. After finding that first man, deputies learned of four other gunshot victims, who were all brought to area hospitals by others. One of those victims, identified only as a Black woman, was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Three of the other victims were in stable condition Sunday morning, while one was in critical condition, deputies said.

Deputies are still looking for the shooting suspect, but did not provide any suspect description. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the LASD's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Those wishing to submit tips anonymously can do so by calling Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or by using the Cime Stoppers website, lacrimestoppers.org.