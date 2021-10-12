1 killed, 4 injured in South Los Angeles house fire

Investigators are working to determine what started a deadly house fire in South Los Angeles.

The 900-foot home burst into flames around 11:40 p.m. Monday.

Los Angeles County firefighters said they were able to knock down the fire at the single-family home located near the intersection of Compton Avenue and Firestone Boulevard in about one minute. During the search rescue, they discovered two victims in one of the bedrooms.

An additional victim was rescued in another bedroom and a fourth victim was found near the back of the home, fire officials said. A fifth victim was found inside the home and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The four surviving victims, a man and three women, were removed from the home and were treated at the scene before they were transported to a local hospital. Two of the victims were reportedly in critical condition.

The names of the victims have not been released by authorities.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Bomb Squad and homicide detectives are handling the investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the LASD.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

Tune in to FOX 11 Los Angeles for the latest Southern California news.

Advertisement



