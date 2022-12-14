1 killed, 11 injured during bus crash on 15 Freeway in San Bernardino County

One person is dead and 11 others were injured during a bus crash on the I-15 near Baker Tuesday night.

Crews with the San Bernardino County Fire Department responded to a collision on Interstate 15 at mile marker 126. Officials say a bus carrying 20 people overturned, ejecting multiple people from inside.

One person died on scene, three others sustained critical injuries, two had moderate injuries and six people had minor injuries.

A mass casualty incident was declared due to the number of patients involved, the fire department said. Four air ambulances were used along with additional ground units to transport patients.

The cause of the crash is unknown.