1 killd in crash with Caltrans truk on El Segundo freeway

One person was killed Sunday in a three-vehicle crash involving a Caltrans truck on the Glen Anderson (105) Freeway in El Segundo, authorities said.

The crash on the eastbound freeway, at North Nash Street, occurred a little after 8 a.m., the California Highway Patrol reported.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched to the location at 8:28 a.m., where one person was pronounced dead at the scene and at least three vehicles, including the Caltrans truck, were involved in the crash, the Los Angeles Fire Department reported.

The CHP issued a Sigalert at 8:20 a.m. closing the number one and two lanes for an unknown duration.

Tune in to FOX 11 Los Angeles for the latest Southern California news.