1 dead in Easter Sunday wrong-way crash on 5 Freeway in DTLA
LOS ANGELES - An investigation is underway after one person was killed and four others injured in a wrong-way crash involving multiple vehicles on the 5 Freeway near downtown Los Angeles, according to authorities.
What we know:
The crash happened about 5:25 a.m. on the westbound freeway, just east of Central Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol.
A vehicle was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes when the crash occurred. The CHP said the crash involved a white pickup truck and a dark-colored sedan.
Four people were taken to the hospital, the CHP said.
A SigAlert issued just after 7 a.m. closing four lanes on the westbound freeway east of Central Avenue was lifted around 9 a.m.
What we don't know:
The identity of the wrong-way driver was not released.
The conditions of the four people hospitalized is not known.
The Source: Information for this story is from the California Highway Patrol and the Los Angeles Police Department.