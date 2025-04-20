1 dead in Easter Sunday wrong-way crash on 5 Freeway in DTLA

The Brief At least one person is dead and four others injured in a crash caused by a wrong-way driver, according to the LAPD. The collision happened on the 5 Freeway in downtown LA just east of Central Avenue. Four people were taken to the hospital.



An investigation is underway after one person was killed and four others injured in a wrong-way crash involving multiple vehicles on the 5 Freeway near downtown Los Angeles, according to authorities.

What we know:

The crash happened about 5:25 a.m. on the westbound freeway, just east of Central Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol.

A vehicle was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes when the crash occurred. The CHP said the crash involved a white pickup truck and a dark-colored sedan.

Four people were taken to the hospital, the CHP said.

A SigAlert issued just after 7 a.m. closing four lanes on the westbound freeway east of Central Avenue was lifted around 9 a.m.

What we don't know:

The identity of the wrong-way driver was not released.

The conditions of the four people hospitalized is not known.

The Source: Information for this story is from the California Highway Patrol and the Los Angeles Police Department.



