At least 1 dead, 4 hospitalized after crash on 5 Freeway in Anaheim

The Brief Two SUVs collided in Anaheim on the 5 Freeway on Saturday. At least one person died and multiple people were hospitalized. It's unclear what caused the crash.



A deadly crash shut down part of the 5 Freeway in Anaheim for several hours Saturday.

What we know:

According to the California Highway Patrol, two SUVs collided just north of Magnolia Avenue, leaving at least one person dead and four others hospitalized.

Traffic was diverted to the westbound 91 Freeway for several hours to the Magnolia Avenue off-ramp.

All lanes have since reopened.

What we don't know:

It's unknown exactly how many people died.

The conditions of the four others who were hospitalized are not known.

It's unclear what triggered the crash.