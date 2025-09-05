1 dead, another hurt in South LA shootout

The Brief A shooting in South Los Angeles left one man dead and another injured early Friday morning. The incident, which is believed to be gang-related, is under investigation by LAPD.



One man is dead and another injured following a gang-related shootout in South Los Angeles Friday morning.

What we know:

The shooting happened around 2 a.m. on 74th Street near Maine Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Authorities said 30+ people were gathered on 74th when suddenly some of them got into an argument with each other.

Words were exchanged and that's when the shootout occurred.

By the time police arrived, they were gone.

Two people were taken to the hospital. One man died from his injuries there.

The other man, who is considered both a victim and a witness, is expected to make a full recovery. Authorities told FOX 11 he is not cooperating with police.

What we don't know:

The identity of the man who was killed was not released.