1 dead after car smashes into San Pedro home

A deadly crash is under investigation in San Pedro Friday night.

The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to a call of a car smashing into a home in the 600 block of West 26th Street at around 10 p.m. One person was pronounced dead at the scene, firefighters say.

The person inside the car was identified as the one person killed in the crash, LAFD said. No one else was hurt in the horrific wreck.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

