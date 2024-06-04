1 dead, 3 others in critical condition after crash in Playa del Rey

article

One person is dead, and three others are fighting for their lives in the hospital after a horrific crash in Playa del Rey.

The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to a call in the 8800 block of Vista del Mar a little before 8 p.m. One person was found dead inside one of the wrecked cars, LAFD said.

In addition to the three people taken to the hospital in critical condition, a fourth person was also transported – they were listed in fair condition.

The cause of the deadly crash remains under investigation.