1 dead, 3 hurt in Hollywood Hills crash

One person is dead and three others injured after a two-car crash in Hollywood Hills early Thursday morning.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, two cars collided just after 2 a.m. at the intersection of Highland and Milner, not far from the Hollywood Bowl.

One person died at the scene. Three victims - two women and a man - were taken to a hospital.

One of the victims, a 35-year-old woman, is in critical condition, authorities said.

The cause of the crash is not yet known.

Roads in the area will be closed for several hours as the investigation continues.

City News Service contributed to this report.