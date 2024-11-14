1 dead, 2 teens seriously hurt in crash in Boyle Heights

A horrific crash in Boyle Heights killed a driver and left two teens seriously hurt.

The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to a call of a multiple vehicle crash near the intersection of East 4th Street and South Fresno street around 9:30 p.m. on Thursday. Upon arrival, one person was pronounced dead at the scene.

The two teens taken to the hospital from the crash are believed to be 17 and 18 years old, both males, according to LAFD. Officials have not released the identities of the person killed in the crash and the teens fighting for their lives at the hospital.

The crash involving at least two cars remains under investigation.