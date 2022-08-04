1 dead, 1 wounded in late night shooting in South LA

A late night shooting left one man dead and another man critically wounded in South Los Angeles, officials said.

Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department were called to S. Figueroa and W. 102nd street just before 10:30 p.m. Wednesday after gunfire broke out in the area.

Once first responders arrived, one victim was declared dead at the scene and the other was rushed to a hospital.

The names of the victims, said to be a man in his 20s and a man in his 30s, have not been released and a detailed description of the suspect was not available.

LAPD investigators were working to determine if the shooting was gang-related.

