Today's mortgage rates inch back up — two rates rise | October 21, 2020

Based on data compiled by Credible Operations, Inc., NMLS Number 1681276, mortgage rates have risen compared to this time last week, with rates for 30-year and 15-year fixed-rate mortgages up slightly.

30-year fixed-rate mortgages: 2.750%, up from 2.625% last week, +0.125

20-year fixed-rate mortgages: 2.750%, the same as last week

15-year fixed-rate mortgages: 2.250%, up from 2.125% last week, +0.125

Rates last updated on October 21, 2020. These rates are based on the assumptions shown here. Actual rates may vary.

Looking at today’s mortgage refinance rates

Today’s mortgage refinance rates have also risen since last week, with two rates ticking upward. Check out what refinance rates look like:

30-year fixed-rate refinance: 3.000%, the same as last week

20-year fixed-rate refinance: 3.000%, up from last week, +0.125

15-year fixed-rate refinance: 2.625%, up from last week, +0.250

Current mortgage rates

Though rates for 30-year and 15-year fixed-rate mortgages have risen slightly, rates overall remain low relative to historical standards.

How mortgage rates have changed

Today, mortgage rates are mostly unchanged compared to yesterday, though rates for 15-year fixed-rate mortgages have moved upward:

The factors behind today’s mortgage rates

Current mortgage rates are affected by many economic factors, like unemployment numbers and inflation. But your personal financial history will also determine the rates you’re offered.

Larger economic factors

Strength of the economy

Inflation rates

Employment

Consumer spending

Housing construction and other market conditions

Stock and bond markets

10-year Treasury yields

Federal Reserve policies

Personal economic factors

Credit score

Credit history

Down payment size

Loan-to-value ratio

Loan size, type, and term

Debt-to-income ratio

Location of the property

How to get your lowest mortgage rate

If you want the best mortgage rate, improving your credit score and paying down any other debt could secure you a lower rate. It’s also a good idea to compare rates from different lenders to find the best rate for your situation.

Borrowers can save $1,500 on average over the life of their loan by shopping for just one additional rate quote, and an average of $3,000 by comparing five rate quotes, according to research from Freddie Mac.

Mortgage rates by loan type

