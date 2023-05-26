Today’s mortgage rates are mixed, but 10- and 15-year terms stay low | May 26, 2023

Our goal here at Credible Operations, Inc., NMLS Number 1681276, referred to as "Credible" below, is to give you the tools and confidence you need to improve your finances. Although we do promote products from our partner lenders, all opinions are our own.

Check out the mortgage rates for May 26, 2023, which are mixed from yesterday. (Credible)

Based on data compiled by Credible, mortgage rates for home purchases have fallen for two key rates, risen for another, and held steady for one more since yesterday.

Rates last updated on May 26, 2023. These rates are based on the assumptions shown here . Actual rates may vary. Credible, a personal finance marketplace, has 5,000 Trustpilot reviews with an average star rating of 4.7 (out of a possible 5.0).

What this means: Mortgage rates have fallen by around a quarter of a percentage point for 10- and 30-year terms, bringing the rates down to 6.125% and 6.75%, respectively. Meanwhile, rates for 20-year terms have surged by over a half of a percentage point, to 6.875%. Rates for 15-year terms have remained unchanged and, along with 10-year terms, have today’s lowest rate of 6.125%. Borrowers looking for a smaller monthly payment should consider 30-year terms, as their rates are lower than those of 20-year terms. Homebuyers who would rather maximize their interest savings should instead consider rates for either 10- or 15-year terms at 6.125%.

Based on data compiled by Credible, mortgage refinance rates have risen for two key terms and fallen for two more since yesterday.

Rates last updated on May 26, 2023. These rates are based on the assumptions shown here . Actual rates may vary. With 5,000 reviews, Credible maintains an "excellent" Trustpilot score.

What this means: Mortgage refinance rates have edged up for 30-year terms, bringing the rate to 7.125%. Rates for 15-year terms have also increased, climbing by a quarter of a percentage point to 6.125%. Meanwhile, rates for 20-year terms have slightly decreased to 6.875% and rates for 10-year terms have fallen by a quarter of a percentage point to 6.125%. Homeowners looking to maximize their interest savings should consider either of today’s lowest terms, 10- or 15-year terms at 6.125%. Borrowers who would rather have a smaller monthly payment should instead consider 20-year terms over 30-year terms, as their rates are a quarter of a percentage point lower.

How mortgage rates have changed over time

Today’s mortgage interest rates are well below the highest annual average rate recorded by Freddie Mac — 16.63% in 1981. A year before the COVID-19 pandemic upended economies across the world, the average interest rate for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage for 2019 was 3.94%. The average rate for 2021 was 2.96%, the lowest annual average in 30 years.

The historic drop in interest rates means homeowners who have mortgages from 2019 and older could potentially realize significant interest savings by refinancing with one of today’s lower interest rates. When considering a mortgage or refinance, it’s important to take into account closing costs such as appraisal, application, origination and attorney’s fees. These factors, in addition to the interest rate and loan amount, all contribute to the cost of a mortgage.

How Credible mortgage rates are calculated

Changing economic conditions, central bank policy decisions, investor sentiment and other factors influence the movement of mortgage rates. Credible average mortgage rates and mortgage refinance rates reported in this article are calculated based on information provided by partner lenders who pay compensation to Credible.

The rates assume a borrower has a 700 credit score and is borrowing a conventional loan for a single-family home that will be their primary residence. The rates also assume no (or very low) discount points and a down payment of 20%.

Credible mortgage rates reported here will only give you an idea of current average rates. The rate you actually receive can vary based on a number of factors.

Can I get a mortgage with bad credit?

Credit scores are a snapshot of your credit history, and they usually range from 300 to 850. FICO, a widely used credit-scoring model, breaks down credit scores this way:

Poor: 579 or less

Fair: 580 to 669

Good: 670 to 739

Very good: 740 to 799

Exceptional: 800 or more

To qualify for a conventional loan — one that’s not backed by any government agency — you’ll usually need a fair credit score of at least 620. But it’s possible to qualify for FHA loans, which are insured by the Federal Housing Administration, with a poor credit score as low as 500.

And Veterans Administration loans, which are for veterans, active-duty service members, and their spouses, have no minimum credit score requirements. USDA loans, which help very low-income Americans buy in certain rural areas, also have no minimum credit score requirements.

