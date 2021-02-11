Today's mortgage rates hold firm | February 11, 2021

Our goal here at Credible Operations, Inc., NMLS Number 1681276, referred to as "Credible" below, is to give you the tools and confidence you need to improve your finances. Although we do promote products from our partner lenders, all opinions are our own.

Check out the mortgage rates for February 11, 2021, which are unchanged from yesterday. (iStock)

Based on data compiled by Credible Operations, Inc., NMLS Number 1681276, mortgage rates have remained unchanged since yesterday.

30-year fixed-rate mortgages: 2.625%, Unchanging

20-year fixed-rate mortgages: 2.375%, Unchanging

15-year fixed-rate mortgages: 2.000%, Unchanging

Rates last updated on February 11, 2021. These rates are based on the assumptions shown here. Actual rates may vary.

Looking at today’s mortgage refinance rates

Today’s mortgage refinance rates have fallen since yesterday, with the exception of 15- and 30-year fixed mortgages which have stayed the same. Average rates for 20-year refinance fell for the second consecutive day to 2.500%. If you’re considering refinancing an existing home, check out what refinance rates look like:

30-year fixed-rate refinance: 2.750%, Unchanging

20-year fixed-rate refinance: 2.500%, Down from 2.625%, -0.125

15-year fixed-rate refinance: 2.125%, Unchanging

Current mortgage rates

Average mortgage interest rates for all loan types continue to stick around 2.333%, while 30-year rates hold steady at 2.625% for ten straight days.

Current 30-year fixed-rate mortgages

How mortgage rates have changed

Today, mortgage rates are down compared to this time last week.

30-year fixed-rate mortgages: 2.625%, up from 2.500% last week, +0.125

20-year fixed-rate mortgages: 2.375%, down from 2.500% last week, -0.125

15-year fixed-rate mortgages: 2.000%, down from 2.500% last week, -0.500

The factors behind today’s mortgage rates

Current mortgage and refinance rates are affected by many economic factors, like unemployment numbers and inflation. But your personal financial history will also determine the rates you’re offered.

Larger economic factors

Strength of the economy

Inflation rates

Employment

Consumer spending

Housing construction and other market conditions

Stock and bond markets

10-year Treasury yields

Federal Reserve policies

Personal economic factors

Credit score

Credit history

Down payment size

Loan-to-value ratio

Loan type, size, and term

Debt-to-income ratio

Location of the property

How to get your lowest mortgage rate

If you want low mortgage rates, improving your credit score and paying down any other debt could secure you a lower rate. The size of your down payments also affects mortgage rates, with a low down payment likely to yield you a higher rate.

It’s also a good idea to compare rates from different lenders to find the best rate for your financial goals. According to research from Freddie Mac, borrowers can save $1,500 on average over the life of their loan by shopping for just one additional rate quote — and an average of $3,000 by comparing five rate quotes.

Mortgage interest rates by loan type

Whether you’re a first-time homebuyer shopping for a 30- or 15-year mortgage, or you’re looking to refinance an existing home, Credible can help you find the right mortgage for your financial goals.

Be sure to check out these loan rates, which you’ll be able to compare by annual percentage rate (APR) as well as interest rate:

Mortgage refinance:

Home purchase:

