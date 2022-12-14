Good news: Today’s 30-year mortgage rates tumble below 6% | Dec. 14, 2022

Our goal here at Credible Operations, Inc., NMLS Number 1681276, referred to as "Credible" below, is to give you the tools and confidence you need to improve your finances. Although we do promote products from our partner lenders, all opinions are our own.

Check out the mortgage rates for Dec. 14, 2022, which are largely down from yesterday. (Credible)

Based on data compiled by Credible, mortgage rates for home purchases have fallen for three key terms and remained unchanged for one term since yesterday.

Rates last updated on Dec. 14, 2022. These rates are based on the assumptions shown here . Actual rates may vary. Credible, a personal finance marketplace, has 5,000+ Trustpilot reviews with an average star rating of 4.7 (out of a possible 5.0).

What this means: Rates for a 30-year mortgage fell more than half a percentage point today, bringing this popular repayment term back below 6%. Meanwhile, 15- and 20-year rates also fell, and 10-year rates held steady. Buyers who want a longer repayment term may want to lock in a 30-year rate today. A rate lock could hold their mortgage rate steady at under 6%, regardless of future increases.

Based on data compiled by Credible, mortgage refinance rates have fallen for three key terms and remained unchanged for one term since yesterday.

Rates last updated on Dec. 14, 2022. These rates are based on the assumptions shown here . Actual rates may vary. With 5,000 reviews, Credible maintains an "excellent" Trustpilot score.

What this means: Homeowners looking to refinance into a longer repayment term have an opportunity to lock in a 30-year rate below 6% today. At 5.875%, a 30-year refinance offers homeowners a relatively low interest rate and smaller monthly payments. With rates for all key terms under 6%, homeowners may want to lock in a refinance rate today, ahead of future increases.

How mortgage rates have changed over time

Today’s mortgage interest rates are well below the highest annual average rate recorded by Freddie Mac — 16.63% in 1981. A year before the COVID-19 pandemic upended economies across the world, the average interest rate for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage for 2019 was 3.94%. The average rate for 2021 was 2.96%, the lowest annual average in 30 years.

The historic drop in interest rates means homeowners who have mortgages from 2019 and older could potentially realize significant interest savings by refinancing with one of today’s lower interest rates. When considering a mortgage refinance or purchase, it’s important to take into account closing costs such as appraisal, application, origination and attorney’s fees. These factors, in addition to the interest rate and loan amount, all contribute to the cost of a mortgage.

How Credible mortgage rates are calculated

Changing economic conditions, central bank policy decisions, investor sentiment and other factors influence the movement of mortgage rates. Credible average mortgage rates and mortgage refinance rates reported in this article are calculated based on information provided by partner lenders who pay compensation to Credible.

The rates assume a borrower has a 740 credit score and is borrowing a conventional loan for a single-family home that will be their primary residence. The rates also assume no (or very low) discount points and a down payment of 20%.

Credible mortgage rates reported here will only give you an idea of current average rates. The rate you actually receive can vary based on a number of factors.

Can I get a mortgage with bad credit?

Credit scores are a snapshot of your credit history, and they usually range from 300 to 850. FICO, a widely used credit-scoring model, breaks down credit scores this way:

Poor: 579 or less

Fair: 580 to 669

Good: 670 to 739

Very good: 740 to 799

Exceptional: 800 or more

To qualify for a conventional loan — one that’s not backed by any government agency — you’ll usually need a fair credit score of at least 620. But it’s possible to qualify for FHA loans, which are insured by the Federal Housing Administration, with a poor credit score as low as 500.

And Veterans Administration loans, which are for veterans, active-duty service members, and their spouses, have no minimum credit score requirements. USDA loans, which help very low-income Americans buy in certain rural areas, also have no minimum credit score requirements.

