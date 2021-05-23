In Depth: Rising Up

Segment One-

Marla Tellez hosts in place of Hal Eisner. Our first segment features anchors Christine Devine and Michaela Pereira talking about their experiences during the uprisings last summer after the George Floyd killing.

Segment Two-

Long-time civil rights activist Connie Rice joins Marla to discuss the impact of the George Floyd killing, how the Derek Chauvin conviction was a fluke and what she calls "bluewashing" to prevent the public from finding out what really happens during violent police incidents.

Segment Three–

KFI Host Mo’Kelly speaks to Marla about the impact of the events of last summer. He says it wasn’t just the George Floyd incident that lit a fuse of protest, but it’s always a series of events.

He says that there isn’t much change that he’s seen as far as actual legislation to prevent what happened to George Floyd from happening again. He says that we’re more "awake" than ever before, but he says that’s just a generational issue, and we have a long way to go.

Segment Four–

We close with a review of the "Rising Up" trailer.

