In Depth: LA County Supervisor Janice Hahn

Hal and Supervisor Hahn discuss the inspection of local high-rises to make sure they have no unseen vulnerabilities that could allow them to collapse like the condo structure in Florida.

The Marina Del Rey Marina City Club buildings were inspected, but only typical maintenance issues were found. Hahn says the inspections will be extended to other similar buildings in her county area.

Supervisor Hahn is back with Hal to discuss the extension of the Psychiatric Mobile Response Teams also known as the P-M-R-T teams. Those teams will be expanded to a full time, 24/7 basis to help those with mental issues that would be better served by medical assistance rather than law enforcement. She also says there will be a new number to dial in case of psychiatric crisis. Next year, instead of 9-1-1, people will be able to call a PMRT team by dialing 9-8-8.

Hahn also discussed more mental health urgent care facilities in hospitals.

We return with Supervisor Hahn to talk about Bruce’s Beach. The Board of Supervisors has approved returning a beachfront parcel to the heirs of the Black family that owned it a century ago. Bruce’s beach was seized by Manhattan Beach through eminent domain in the 1920’s, and the beach resort owned by the Bruces was razed. Now, efforts are being made to return that property to the family.

Hal promotes his podcast , and we end with a discussion with Hahn of the new beach "BEELS" system, which provides an emergency audio alert for lightning or tsunamis or other reasons to evacuate the beach to assist those who are hard of hearing.

