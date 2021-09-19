In Depth: California recall election, eviction moratorium, LAUSD redistricting

Segment One:

Hal is joined by Dr. Mindy Romero, the Director of the Center for Inclusive Democracy at the USC Price School. She says there needs to be a lot of debate about such factors of the recall law as the 12% threshold for signatures or the two-question format and whether those should be changed. Romero says that ultimately it will be up to the voters to make the decision on changing the law. She talked about the danger of having a sliver of the population choose the governor if a recall goes through, and that there are real fears that that could happen in a future recall. There will also be a lower turnout during recall elections and therefore lower representation of the population.



Assemblyman Miguel Santiago is with us to discuss the expiration of the Eviction Moratorium in California at the end of September. Santiago says "Housing is Key" is the place to apply for rental assistance. He says that even if you are served with an eviction notice, you get a stopgap until next March if you can show you have applied for assistance from the state. That should protect people who are at risk for eviction. Then in December, when the legislature is back in session, the eviction moratorium might be able to be extended. "Housing is Key" also protects the property owners, as they can apply for the rental protection as well. He says the rental crisis is a huge problem in his district. The money is intended to help the lowest income residents to protect them. Santiago says the hardest part is getting the word out to people who need the information. Visit housing.ca.gov to find more information.

LAUSD redistricting commission vice chair Andrea Ambriz joins Hal to talk about redistricting and the school district. Their commission is tasked with offering a recommendation to the city council every ten years after the U. S. Census. The commission engages in conversations with the community to best determine how the specific districts can best serve them.

The L.A. School district is the second largest in the nation, and they are looking for the best way to reflect the diversity of the L.A. area. The goal is to have the schools within the particular district to be similar to each other to appropriately represent the community. Ambriz says the past ten years have created a population bump in the district, specifically southeast and northeast Los Angeles. Visit their website at redistricting2021.lacity.org for more info.



