In Depth: Habitat for Humanity, Nicolas Junior High tiny homes

In segment one, the CEO for Habitat for Humanity in the San Gabriel Valley, Bryan Wong, joins Hal to talk about their new project to buy and rehabilitate homes in the El Sereno area, where Caltrans has abandoned their intention to connect the 710 and 210 freeways.

He explains how the homes will be priced, how people can qualify, and how many homes they are purchasing.

In segment two, Bryan Wong returns to tell us more about Habitat for Humanity and their recent projects.

They discuss their new ADU project and talk about the legacy of Jimmy and Rosalyn Carter.

In segment three, we’re joined by members of the Fullerton School District: Pablo Diaz, Director of Innovation and Instruction, and Jeremy Davis, the Assistant Superintendent of Innovation and Instructional Support.

They chat with Hal about the recent project at Nicolas Junior High, allowing woodshop students to participate in the building of a tiny house.

They explain how that program originated, how the kids participated, the future plans for that tiny house, and where that program goes next.