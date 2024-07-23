'Reptile Royalty' featuring Fountain Valley's Reptile Zoo returns to Roku for 2nd season

The popular show, "Reptile Royalty," has returned for a second season on Roku.

Jay Brewer and his team show the world the running of the renowned Reptile Zoo in Fountain Valley.

Brewer cares for over 800 of the rarest exotic reptiles on Earth.

Each episode provides a look at the day-to-day operations of the zoo.

Brewer’s Reptile Zoo and "Reptile Royalty" were featured on Good Day LA Tuesday.

Reptile Royalty streams free on Roku.

You can learn more by visiting the Reptile Zoo's website.

