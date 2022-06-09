PPA Pickleball Tour Select Medical Cup in San Clemente

The PPA Pickleball Tour Select Medical Cup will be taking place at the Rancho San Clemente Life Time from June 9 to 12.

More than $133,000 in prize money will be awarded over the four-day event, with around 1,000 amateur and professional athletes and 4,000 spectators are expected to attend.

The PPA Tour was founded in 2018 as the premier provider of professional and amateur pickleball events for all ages.

The PPA hosts tournaments in the U.S. and Canada.