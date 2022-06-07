Local nonprofit Everytable celebrates 6 store openings

Local nonprofit Everytable is celebrating six newly opened stores throughout the Los Angeles area.

Everytable, a mission-driven food company that fights for food justice by making fresh, nutritious food accessible and affordable for all, offers storefronts for grabbing a quick nutritious lunch or stocking up on affordable, ready-to-eat meals for those on the go starting at $6.

All meals are priced according to the neighborhood's location.

The city has also partnered with Everytable to organize the delivery of food to LA residents ages 60 and older. Everytable has distributed over a million meals to seniors in partnership with the city of Los Angeles since the start of the pandemic. If you are a senior and are interested in getting meals delivered, you can call the hotline at 213-202-5669 or emailing seniormealprogram@lacity.org.

Founded in 2016, Everytable also offers a subscription home delivery service supplied by a central kitchen. Currently, Everytable serves 12 million households throughout Southern California and is quickly expanding throughout the region. For more information, visit www.everytable.com.