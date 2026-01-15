California Governor Debate: Submit your questions for the candidates

It's a high-profile race that'll be watched closely across the nation, as Californians pick their next governor.

A host of candidates, with varying backgrounds and experiences, are looking to fill the seat. Gavin Newsom is unable to run for a third time due to term limits.

Gubernatorial debate

To give voters a closer look at the candidates and their visions for the state, FOX 11 and KTVU FOX 2 are hosting a debate. Participating candidates include Antonio Villaraigosa, Betty Yee, Steve Hilton, Eric Swalwell, Tom Steyer, and Tony Thurmond. Top issues for voters and candidates include housing, homelessness, crime, affordability, and so much more.

While Democrats make up the majority of the field, Republicans are also aiming to regain relevance statewide and revamp the Golden State. Republicans have not won a statewide race in California since 2006 and have not held a statewide office position since 2011.

The Primary Election is June 2, 2026. The top two vote-getters in the primary election, regardless of party preference, will move on to the General Election in November.

How to watch the debate

The debate will air live on February 3 at 5:30 p.m. You can watch on FOX 11, KTVU FOX 2, and on the FOX LOCAL app.

Moderators include KTVU's Greg Lee, Andre Senior and FOX 11's Marla Tellez.

Viewers can have their voices heard and help shape the conversation by submitting questions directly to the candidates. Select questions will be answered live on air during the debate.

