Protesters greet Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett in Yorba Linda

The Brief US Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett delivered a lecture at the Nixon Library in Yorba Linda. The event, which was sold out, was held to promote her new book, "Listening to the Law." Both supporters and over 100 protesters gathered outside, with the protesters voicing opposition to her decisions and political views.



U.S. Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett's lecture at the Nixon Library in Yorba Linda drew both supporters and protesters on Wednesday.

What we know:

Barrett was scheduled to speak at the Nixon Library in Yorba Linda about her new book, "Listening to the Law: Reflections on the Court and Constitution."

The event was sold out.

There were more than 100 protesters at one point.

What they're saying:

Supporters who attended the lecture said they were there to hear all sides of the story.

One person said they wanted to hear directly from Justice Barrett because "I hear one side and I hear another side, and I want hear directly from her."

Another attendee stated, "As voters, we need to hear all sides so we can make good judgments and make good decisions."

Meanwhile, protesters gathered outside with signs and chants.

One protester said, "We want her to start, stop following MAGA and Trump, really. We want to change her votes and protect liberty in our country, and it's not happening."

"She's biased and she's wrong. She has made decisions for the Supreme Court that are wrong for the American people. She is, I consider her a puppet of Trump, and that's why I'm here," she continued.