Walsh's 2-run double propels Angels to 2-1 win over Dodgers

Jared Walsh hit a two-run double in the third inning and the Los Angeles Angels held on for a 2-1 victory Sunday over the slumping Los Angeles Dodgers.

After the Dodgers struck first in the third on Chris Taylor’s two-out RBI single, the Angels responded in the home half when Walsh lined a bases-loaded, ground-rule double down the right-field line off Trevor Bauer (3-2).

"I was just looking for a pitch in the strike zone and anything to put a barrel on. He has so many weapons," said Walsh, who is tied for fourth in the AL with 27 RBIs and seventh in batting average (.325).

The Dodgers were held to three hits but had plenty of baserunners after drawing nine walks from six Angels pitchers. The defending World Series champions left 12 on base and were 1 for 11 with runners in scoring position.

The Dodgers had runners on first and second with one out in the ninth after Mookie Betts walked and Corey Seager singled. Raisel Iglesias retired Justin Turner on a line drive to right field and Will Smith on a grounder for his fifth save.

"We got a lot of guys on base. We didn’t get the hits in key situations," Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. "They got the big hit with two outs."

Aaron Slegers (2-0) followed starter José Quintana and worked 1 1/3 hitless innings.

The Freeway Series finale featured less offense than the previous night, when the Dodgers won 14-11. The 25 runs were the most in a major league game this season.

Sunday’s win allowed the Angels to take two of three and cap an eventful, up-and-down homestand. Los Angeles was swept in four games by Tampa Bay, and cut superstar first baseman Albert Pujols on Thursday.

"Momentum is very tenuous. We have to pitch well to win," manager Joe Maddon said. "So if we pitch well tomorrow, we have a chance to maintain momentum. And if we don’t, it’s going to be difficult."

The Dodgers have dropped five straight series and split one after taking two of three from San Diego from April 16-18. They started the season 13-3 but find themselves just 18-17 after dropping 14 of 19.

This is the first time since late in the 2017 season that Roberts’ club has dropped five straight series.

"I hate losing. I want to win, that’s why I came here," Bauer said. "You can say it’s early and no need to panic, but we’re not going to sleepwalk our way to winning another division title and going to the World Series again. We have to go out and beat someone."