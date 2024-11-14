VIDEO: Mike Tyson slaps Jake Paul during weigh-in ceremony

The Brief Mike Tyson slapped Jake Paul during the weigh-in ceremony. Tyson and Paul will fight on Friday, November 15. Tyson, 58, weighed in at 228.4 pounds. Paul, 27, weighed in at 227.2 pounds.



The fight between boxing legend Mike Tyson and YouTuber-turned-fighter Jake Paul isn't until Friday, November 15, but drama is already brewing away from the ring.

A day before the highly-anticipated fight, Tyson slapped Paul during Thursday's weigh-in.

Tyson needed to be pulled by staff as Paul smiled and started stroking his beard.

Below is the video clip of the slap-heard-'round-social media.

The coverage for the fight between Tyson and Paul begins at 5 p.m. PT on Friday on Netflix. It is unknown what time the actual fight will start that night.

Mike Tyson slaps Jake Paul as they face off during their ceremonial weigh-in at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory on November 14, 2024 in Irving, Texas. The two are scheduled to meet in a heavyweight bout on November 15 at AT&T Stadium in Expand

Days prior to the fight, Netflix released a teaser clip showing what each fighter had to say about each other prior to the Nov. 15 brawl. Paul showed his respect for Tyson, but added that he's ready to take the spotlight from the boxing legend.

"Mike, I love you, but this is my sport right now," Paul said in the clip. "It's an honor to get in the ring with you. I'm so, so honored. You're a legend. But I'm going to take your throne, brother."

Tyson responded to Paul with a chuckle in the clip.

"There's a fundamental difference between me and Jake," Tyson said in the clip. "He's a manufactured killer. Television and papers made him a killer. He's manufactured. I'm a natural born killer."

This story was reported in Los Angeles.