This weekend’s NASCAR race on FOX: Drivers face 1st road-course test of season at Circuit of the Americas

NASCAR heads to the lone star state for the Echopark Automotive Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas Sunday on FOX.

The race marks the first road-course test of the 2023 season. Coverage starts at 3 p.m. ET with NASCAR RaceDay on FOX, followed by the race at 3:30 p.m. ET.

Ross Chastain scored the first Cup win of his career last season at COTA with an aggressive final lap three-driver battle in which Chastain essentially had to knock both AJ Allmendinger and Alex Bowman out of his way to get to victory lane.

Allmendinger said he forgave Chastain for taking him out of contention last year but acknowledged road racing has been hit-or-miss for NASCAR in terms of quality of show.

Kimi Raikkonen is returning for his second road course race, while Jenson Button and Jordan Taylor are making their NASCAR debuts. Conor Daly is back for his third Cup Series start.

According to Nascar.com, Alex Bowman is one of four drivers to finish in the top 10 in both COTA races in 2021 and 2022. Ross Chastain, Tyler Reddick, and Chase Elliott are the others.

Kyle Busch is tied with Kyle Larson and Martin Truex Jr. for the most road-course wins among active drivers with four. And Larson has the most road-course wins in a season by a driver with three in 2021.

