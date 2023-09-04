Rams’ Cooper Kupp travels out-of-state to see specialist for hamstring injury: report

article

The National Football League officially begins its regular season this week, and the Los Angeles Rams are hoping for some positive news when it comes to one of their star players.

Cooper Kupp, the Rams’ All-Pro wide receiver traveled to Minnesota for the Labor Day holiday to see a specialist about his hamstring injury, ESPN reported.

Kupp first suffered the injury during training camp on Aug. 1. As a result, he missed all three preseason games. He was surely missed as the Rams went winless during the 2023 preseason.

Rams coach Sean McVay said Kupp is day-to-day and was hoping to provide an update Wednesday.

"I think you just move forward, and you have to be able to operate with the situation and the guys we do have and if he's able to go then that's outstanding for us and, if not, then that's kind of how we've been operating it," McVay said in an interview with ESPN.

The Rams open the season in a game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Sept. 10 at Lumen Field.

