Pele congratulates Weah for World Cup goal against Wales

By AP Staff
Published 
FIFA World Cup
Associated Press
Timothy Weah of USA celebrates after scoring his team's first goal during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group B match between USA and Wales at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium on November 21, 2022 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Marvin Ibo Guengoer - GES Sportfoto/Ge

DOHA, Qatar - Brazil great Pele congratulated United States forward Timothy Weah for scoring his debut goal in the World Cup in the Americans' 1-1 draw with Wales.

Weah got his goal in the 36th minute of Monday's game to become the first player to score against Wales in a World Cup since Pele, who was 17 years old when he did it in 1958. That was the last time Wales played at the World Cup before this year in Qatar.

Weah posted a photo of him celebrating the goal on Instagram and Pele congratulated him in the comments section.

"Congratulations. It was a beautiful goal. Keep dreaming, dreams come true," Pele wrote.

Weah responded to "Papa Pele" by thanking him for the "inspiring message."

"It is such a blessing and an honor to receive such an inspiring message from The King himself," Weah wrote. "Thank you for everything you’ve done for the world and us young black men. Grandes Abracos."

The 22-year-old Weah is the son of George Weah, the current president of Liberia and the 1995 world player of the year. Weah has scored four goals in 26 appearances for the United States.

